UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 1,900 Civilians Killed In DRC's North, South Kivu Provinces Over 2 Years - Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 11:40 PM

Almost 1,900 Civilians Killed in DRC's North, South Kivu Provinces Over 2 Years - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Armed groups in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have killed almost 1,900 civilians and abducted more than 3,300 others in the DRC eastern provinces of South and North Kivu since June 2017 and still continue committing atrocities under patronage of senior political and military figures, a prominent human rights organization said on Wednesday.

According to the joint report of Human Rights Watch and the New York University-based Congo Research Group, atrocities of various armed groups in Kivu in the period between June 2017 and June 2019 include violent murder (1,041 incidents with 1,897 victims), mass rape (24 incidents with 100 victims) and abduction for ransom (848 incidents with 3,316 victims), in addition to hundreds of incidents of property destruction, political repression and clashes.

"Over 130 armed groups are fighting for countless reasons in Congo's eastern Kivu provinces, making the region one of the most violent places in the world. Understanding who is committing the atrocities is the first step toward holding those responsible to account and ending the abuses," the press release cited Lewis Mudge, Central Africa director at Human Rights Watch.

 Moreover, senior political and military figures have used, or even created, armed groups to gain control over the country's land and mineral resources or for taxation rackets, the watchdog added, citing field data from 15 Congolese researches.

"[Congolese] President Felix Tshisekedi, on his first trip in office to the Kivus in April, promised to redeploy troops that have been in the Kivus for a long time, to hold the people supporting armed groups accountable, and to increase support to military operations in the region.

While an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 combatants have surrendered or expressed an intention to do so since Tshisekedi's inauguration, there is no functional demobilization program for them. There have been no new prosecutions of Congolese army commanders for abuses or for supporting armed groups, and many abusive commanders remain at large," the press release claimed.

The DRC leadership needs to work towards ensuring restoration of justice in the region, particularly by banning those responsible for mass atrocities from taking positions in the country's military and establishing a judiciary unit specifically for serious international crimes, the watchdog said.

Since the mid-1990s, the DRC has been suffering instability and internal conflicts. Even though the Second Congo War, or the Great War of Africa, ended in 2003, clashes have continued in the eastern areas of the country, where various rebel groups still operate. The United Nations has deployed a mission in the DRC "to use all necessary means" for promoting political stabilization and protection of civilians under imminent threat of physical violence.

According to the UN estimates, DRC has an estimated 4.5 million internally displaced people from years of ethnic warfare, primarily in the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.

Related Topics

Africa Murder World Army United Nations New York Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo April June 2017 2019 All From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Central Abattoir slaughters around 3,000 s ..

1 hour ago

RTAâ€™s Al Merqab e-Hail, limo technology wins sma ..

2 hours ago

â€˜UAE Volunteersâ€™ recruits complete 3,265,240 v ..

3 hours ago

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI drops 1.1% in July 2019: SCAD

5 hours ago

AED1.9 billion in H1 2019 revenues: Damac Properti ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.