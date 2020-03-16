UrduPoint.com
Almost $19Mln Donated To COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund - WHO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:38 PM

Almost $19Mln Donated to COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund - WHO

Almost $19 million has already been donated to the World Health Organization (WHO)'s recently-created Solidarity Response Fund for tackling the coronairus disease (COVID-19), WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Almost $19 million has already been donated to the World Health Organization (WHO)'s recently-created Solidarity Response Fund for tackling the coronairus disease (COVID-19), WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"We're grateful to everyone who has contributed to the #COVID19 Solidarity Response Fund. Since we launched it on Friday, more than 110,000 people have contributed almost 19 million U.S. Dollars," Tedros said at a briefing, as quoted on the WHO Twitter.

