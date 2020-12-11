UrduPoint.com
Almost 1Bln Doses Of 3 COVID Vaccines Already Secured Within COVAX Facility - WHO's Tedros

Almost 1 billion doses of three coronavirus vaccines have been secured as part of the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVAX initiative, and Gavi vaccine alliance, which co-leads the initiative, is in talks with several other manufacturers, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Almost 1 billion doses of three coronavirus vaccines have been secured as part of the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVAX initiative, and Gavi vaccine alliance, which co-leads the initiative, is in talks with several other manufacturers, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"Already, almost one billion doses of three vaccine candidates have been secured as part of the COVAX Facility. And 189 countries are now participating. Our COVAX partner, Gavi, is in discussions with several other manufacturers and further deals will be announced in the near future," Tedros said.

