Almost 1Mln People Affected By Heavy Floods In Central Vietnam - International Red Cross

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:37 PM

Prolonged floods in central Vietnam have affected nearly a million people, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said in a press release on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Prolonged floods in central Vietnam have affected nearly a million people, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said in a press release on Wednesday.

Since early October, at least 28 people have been killed and an estimated 84,000 hectares of crops damaged in the Southeast Asian country due to the floods.

"Close to a million people have been severely affected by prolonged flooding in central Vietnam as the country faces another major tropical storm and further dangerous floods," the press release said.

In this context, IFRC expressed concerns that deadly floods would worsen, given the fact that tropical storm Nangka is expected to hit the country on Wednesday and bring destructive winds and more rain on already hard-hit areas.

"As part of a coordinated relief effort, Vietnam Red Cross staff and volunteers have been accessing isolated communities by boat to provide emergency shelter, safe drinking water, food and other much needed supplies. More relief supplies are urgently being brought in from other parts of the country," the press release added.

According to IFRC Programme Coordinator Hung Ha Nguyen, these floods inflicted another blow to the country already struggling with the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic "that has destroyed incomes and livelihoods."

