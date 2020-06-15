UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 1Mln People Requesting Tickets For Campaign Rally In Oklahoma - Trump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

Almost 1Mln People Requesting Tickets for Campaign Rally in Oklahoma - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Nearly one million people have already requested tickets to attend President Donald Trump's rally to be held in Tulsa in the state of Oklahoma on June 20, the US president announced on Monday.

"Almost one million people request tickets for the Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma!" Trump said via Twitter.

Some US health authorities have expressed concern that the mass attendance at the rally could threaten social distancing guidelines to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has already killed more than 115,000 people in the United States and could generate its resurgence in the region.

However, Trump was struck by the willingness of Americans critical of his policies to turn out in multiple thousands for protests across the United States over the past few weeks following the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Trump George Tulsa Minneapolis United States May June Media Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA employs AI in taxis to curb spread of COVID-19

1 minute ago

Supreme Council of National Defence College holds ..

32 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Discusses with UNRWA Commissioner-Gen ..

52 minutes ago

OPPO Launches All-round Flagship Find X2 Pro with ..

55 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance, Twitter organise social med ..

1 hour ago

Data-powered governments are more agile and succes ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.