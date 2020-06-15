Almost 1Mln People Requesting Tickets for Campaign Rally in Oklahoma - Trump

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Nearly one million people have already requested tickets to attend President Donald Trump's rally to be held in Tulsa in the state of Oklahoma on June 20, the US president announced on Monday.

"Almost one million people request tickets for the Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma!" Trump said via Twitter.

Some US health authorities have expressed concern that the mass attendance at the rally could threaten social distancing guidelines to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has already killed more than 115,000 people in the United States and could generate its resurgence in the region.

However, Trump was struck by the willingness of Americans critical of his policies to turn out in multiple thousands for protests across the United States over the past few weeks following the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, according to media reports.