UrduPoint.com

Almost 20 Killed In Avalanche On Afghan Border

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 04:58 PM

Almost 20 killed in avalanche on Afghan border

At least 19 people were killed by an avalanche on Monday while crossing a remote mountain pass from Afghanistan, a Taliban official said

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :At least 19 people were killed by an avalanche on Monday while crossing a remote mountain pass from Afghanistan, a Taliban official said.

Najibullah Hassan Abdal, head of information for eastern Kunar province, told AFP rescue workers were still searching at the scene of the avalanche.

"Nineteen bodies have been recovered already," he said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan From

Recent Stories

Japan to quickly raise daily booster shots to 1 ml ..

Japan to quickly raise daily booster shots to 1 mln as Omicron runs rampant

8 minutes ago
 England name Collingwood as interim coach for West ..

England name Collingwood as interim coach for West Indies tour

8 minutes ago
 Iraq assembly postpones presidential vote indefini ..

Iraq assembly postpones presidential vote indefinitely

8 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe martyrdom anniversary of Maqb ..

Kashmiris to observe martyrdom anniversary of Maqbool Butt Shaheed on Feb 11

8 minutes ago
 Russia Not Booking Capacities of Gas Transit Via P ..

Russia Not Booking Capacities of Gas Transit Via Poland, Ukraine in Q2, Q3

29 minutes ago
 Provision of modern treatment facilities ensures: ..

Provision of modern treatment facilities ensures: MPA Awais Shah

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>