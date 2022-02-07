Almost 20 killed in avalanche on Afghan border

At least 19 people were killed by an avalanche on Monday while crossing a remote mountain pass from Afghanistan, a Taliban official said

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :At least 19 people were killed by an avalanche on Monday while crossing a remote mountain pass from Afghanistan, a Taliban official said.

Najibullah Hassan Abdal, head of information for eastern Kunar province, told AFP rescue workers were still searching at the scene of the avalanche.

"Nineteen bodies have been recovered already," he said.