Almost 20 People Hospitalized After Saturday Protests In Hong Kong - Reports

Sun 08th September 2019 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) Nineteen people have been hospitalized in Hong Kong following the Saturday clashes between the police and the opposition, local media reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, the protesters tried to disrupt transport links to the city's airport without much success.

According to RTHK broadcasting service, two men in serious condition were treated at Kwong Wah Hospital and Prince of Wales Hospital. Another 12 men and one woman were treated at different hospitals throughout the city. Four people went home after receiving treatment.

The mass protests in Hong Kong started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws but over the months have grown into a full-blown opposition movement that demands not only the withdrawal of the controversial initiative, but also Lam's resignation, the retraction of the government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, an independent inquiry into police violence and the release of everyone arrested in the conflict.

Earlier in the week, the Hong Kong leader announced a decision to formally withdraw the controversial extradition bill.

