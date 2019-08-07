Almost 20 People Killed, Over 100 Others Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Kabul - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) At least 18 people were killed and over 100 others were injured in the car bomb explosion that hit a police headquarters in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing a source in security forces.

Wahidullah Mayar, the spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said earlier in the day that 95 people had been injured, including women and children.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.