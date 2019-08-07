Almost 20 People Killed, Over 100 Others Injured In Car Bomb Blast In Kabul - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 02:10 PM
At least 18 people were killed and over 100 others were injured in the car bomb explosion that hit a police headquarters in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing a source in security forces
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) At least 18 people were killed and over 100 others were injured in the car bomb explosion that hit a police headquarters in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing a source in security forces.
Wahidullah Mayar, the spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said earlier in the day that 95 people had been injured, including women and children.