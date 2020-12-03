MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) About 200 migrants arrived in Gran Canaria of the Canary Islands, Spanish autonomous community, in the early hours of Thursday, the Canary Islands Emergency Service reported.

"The security and emergency service has attended this night in the Arguinenguin dock to 169 migrants of the Maghreb origin rescued by the Maritime Rescue in five boats located in waters near Gran Canaria," the emergency service said on Twitter, adding that all of the migrants are generally in good condition.

Earlier the Canary Maritime Rescue also transferred 25 migrants at night time to the Arguineguin, on the south of Gran Canaria.

When they were on the dock, the Canary Islands Emergency Service and the Red Cross examined the condition of the migrants.

Spain has been facing the largest inflow of migrants to the Canary Islands since 2006. According to the interior ministry of the country, 19,566 migrants have arrived in the Canary Islands from January 1 to November 30, showing an increase of 881.7 percent compared to the previous year.