UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 200 Migrants From Maghreb Arrive In Spain's Canary Islands - Authority

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Almost 200 Migrants From Maghreb Arrive in Spain's Canary Islands - Authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) About 200 migrants arrived in Gran Canaria of the Canary Islands, Spanish autonomous community, in the early hours of Thursday, the Canary Islands Emergency Service reported.

"The security and emergency service has attended this night in the Arguinenguin dock to 169 migrants of the Maghreb origin rescued by the Maritime Rescue in five boats located in waters near Gran Canaria," the emergency service said on Twitter, adding that all of the migrants are generally in good condition.

Earlier the Canary Maritime Rescue also transferred 25 migrants at night time to the Arguineguin, on the south of Gran Canaria.

When they were on the dock, the Canary Islands Emergency Service and the Red Cross examined the condition of the migrants.

Spain has been facing the largest inflow of migrants to the Canary Islands since 2006. According to the interior ministry of the country, 19,566 migrants have arrived in the Canary Islands from January 1 to November 30, showing an increase of 881.7 percent compared to the previous year.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Twitter January November All From

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz shifted to jail as p ..

20 minutes ago

Javad Zarif Says Iran Nuclear Deal Will Never Be R ..

23 minutes ago

Capitalising on faith in human convergence between ..

36 minutes ago

China's Plan for Int'l Health QR Code Does Not Req ..

30 minutes ago

PTCL concludes Webinars-for-a-Cause series under i ..

54 minutes ago

Thailand to Boost Average Spending Per Trip to Rev ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.