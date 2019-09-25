UrduPoint.com
Almost 200 Migrants Rescued In Mediterranean Disembark At Italian Port Of Messina - NGO

Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:25 AM

Almost 200 migrants rescued by the Ocean Viking vessel, which belongs to the SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders non-governmental organizations, in the Mediterranean Sea have disembarked at the port of Messina from, SOS Mediterranee said on Tuesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Almost 200 migrants rescued by the Ocean Viking vessel, which belongs to the SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders non-governmental organizations, in the Mediterranean Sea have disembarked at the port of Messina from, SOS Mediterranee said on Tuesday.

The vessel took the migrants aboard following three recent rescue operations near the coast of Libya.

"UPDATE 182 people, including 6 small children and a pregnant woman, are disembarking from the #OceanViking to Messina, Italy today. They were rescued in 3 operations on September 17 & 18.

We are relieved to see them disembark in a place of safety," the NGO tweeted.

On Monday, the interior ministers from Italy, Germany, France, Finland and Malta announced that they had agreed on a new plan to distribute migrants picked up in the Mediterranean.

SOS Mediterranee hailed the decision of the Italian authorities to assign Messina as a "place of safety for the 182 survivors" on board the Ocean Viking and added that it was relieved the country had opened a port to migrants rescued at sea.

