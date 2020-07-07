UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 200 Migrants Rescued In Mediterranean Land In Sicily After Long Delays - Charity

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 02:58 PM

Almost 200 Migrants Rescued in Mediterranean Land in Sicily After Long Delays - Charity

Roughly 200 migrants who were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea and were left on board the Ocean Viking vessel have been allowed to begin disembarking onto the Italian island of Sicily after long delays in receiving authorization, the SOS Mediterranee charity said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Roughly 200 migrants who were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea and were left on board the Ocean Viking vessel have been allowed to begin disembarking onto the Italian island of Sicily after long delays in receiving authorization, the SOS Mediterranee charity said.

According to earlier updates from the charity, many of the migrants had been rescued in late June and had been forced to remain on board the vessel as both the Italian and Maltese authorities were unresponsive to the charity's requests to come ashore. Several of the rescued migrants began developing signs of acute mental distress and suicidal tendencies, the charity said.

"After a full day of standing by, the disembarkation of 180 survivors from #OceanViking just started. Thank you to the many citizens & organisations who supported us over the past days," the charity said in a post on Twitter late on Monday.

The Maltese authorities in June allowed 425 migrants to disembark after they were held for a month offshore. Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the decision had to be made after one of the crews on board a vessel holding the migrants said that they had been threatened with violence.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Threatened Somali Shilling June Post From

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo expands cargo connectivity to 10 ..

5 minutes ago

Suicide Attack Kills Police Commander, 2 Guards in ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Regrets UK Sanctions List, Plans to Respon ..

2 minutes ago

Samsung records increase in sales during lockdowns

25 minutes ago

Russian Trade Balance Surplus in January-May Lower ..

2 minutes ago

COVID Response Center in Russia's Tomsk Denies Rep ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.