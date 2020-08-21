Almost 200 Planes, 5 Ships Brought Aid to Beirut Since August 4 Blast - Military

A total of 192 planes and five ships with medical and humanitarian assistance have arrived in Lebanon since a powerful blast hit Beirut in early August, causing significant damage, the country's military said in a statement on Friday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) A total of 192 planes and five ships with medical and humanitarian assistance have arrived in Lebanon since a powerful blast hit Beirut in early August, causing significant damage, the country's military said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier in the day, medical aid from Russia sent through the World Health Organization (WHO) has arrived at the Beirut International Airport. The plane delivered 6.5 tonnes of cargo to Lebanon.

"As of today, 192 planes from 42 countries and five ships have arrived [in Lebanon]. Cargoes were transferred to the army, embassies and public organizations," the statement said.

The military also said that following the explosion, countries friendly to Lebanon almost immediately sent aid to Beirut, most of which was transferred to the army. The military organized the distribution of 40,000 food sets across the affected areas. The distribution of food and basic necessities is carried out immediately after they are received by the army.

In addition, the military provides flour to large bakeries, which distribute bread to the population free of charge.

On August 4, the powerful blast took place in the port of the Lebanese capital, killing over 170 people and injuring thousands more. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014, and stored in the port since then. Multiple countries and international organizations have already offered their assistance in dealing with the consequences of the blast.

Rescue teams from Russia were the first to set up an EMERCOM mobile hospital three miles from the blast site. Medical professionals from Russia also helped local residents get tested for the coronavirus. In addition, the Russian airmobile hospital provided medical assistance to 575 people, including 70 children. Over 60 individuals, including 13 children, were counseled by EMERCOM psychologists.