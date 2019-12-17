UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 200 Rohingya Caught Fleeing Bangladeshi Camps By Boat

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 06:52 PM

Almost 200 Rohingya caught fleeing Bangladeshi camps by boat

Almost 200 Rohingya Muslims sailed more than 1,500 kilometres to escape Bangladesh refugee camps only to be arrested by Myanmar's navy, the country's military said Tuesday

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Almost 200 Rohingya Muslims sailed more than 1,500 kilometres to escape Bangladesh refugee camps only to be arrested by Myanmar's navy, the country's military said Tuesday.

The boat seizure came just days after Myanmar's leader and Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi addressed the UN's top court to deny allegations of a genocidal campaign against the ethnic minority.

With the monsoon over and seas relatively calm, increasing numbers of Rohingya Muslims are once again risking their lives attempting to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

Bangladeshi authorities say they are stopping one or two boats a week leaving the country's shores, and many more are thought to evade patrols.

Few make it as far south as Kawthaung, Myanmar's southern-most tip, where on Sunday the country's navy picked up the 173-strong Rohingya group, including 69 women and 22 children, a military spokesman told AFP.

"We will hand them over to immigration authorities and police to take action," said Zaw Min Tun, adding they had come from camps in Bangladesh and were heading to Malaysia.

Seven boatmen were also arrested in the vessel's seizure some 135 miles (217km) off Myanmar's coast, he said.

Life is becoming increasingly difficult in the sprawling camps that are home to nearly one million Rohingya, around 750,000 of whom fled a crackdown by Myanmar's military in 2017.

Officially they are forbidden to leave the settlements, but the camps' vast size means they are difficult to police.

Bangladesh has stoked fear among the Rohingya by erecting barbed-wire fences around the sites and installing checkpoints on nearby roads.

Rights groups condemn the move, saying it transforms the camps into a "big prison".

An internet blackout, the confiscation of SIM cards and phones, and a clampdown on illegal documentation papers are also making refugees' lives even less bearable.

Frustration is also growing in Bangladesh about hosting the refugees, especially after failed attempts to repatriate them.

The Rohingya refuse to return to Myanmar until their security and rights are guaranteed.

Last week Suu Kyi rejected allegations of genocide against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), despite admitting the army may have used excessive force against the Rohingya.

Related Topics

Internet Army Police Bangladesh United Nations Minority San Indonesia Myanmar Malaysia May Women Sunday 2017 Muslim From Refugee Top Million Court

Recent Stories

“Pervez Musharraf can’t be traitor at any cost ..

19 minutes ago

Frequent flyers to Dubai can avoid waiting for eye ..

40 minutes ago

Noor Bukhari rules out rumors about her fifth marr ..

42 minutes ago

Church of England's new number two aims to help he ..

3 minutes ago

Two scholars to defend PhD thesis on Dec 18

3 minutes ago

Ukrainian Police Say 2 Officers Injured in Brawl W ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.