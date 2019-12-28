UrduPoint.com
Almost 2,000 People Evacuated In Fiji Over Severe Cyclone - Disaster Management Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 02:36 PM

Almost 2,000 People Evacuated in Fiji Over Severe Cyclone - Disaster Management Office

Almost 2,000 people were evacuated, while one more has been reported missing, as tropical cyclone Sarai lashed the island nation of Fiji, the country's National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Almost 2,000 people were evacuated, while one more has been reported missing, as tropical cyclone Sarai lashed the island nation of Fiji, the country's National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) said on Saturday.

"One missing person have been reported from Vunidawa ni Naitasiri where search and rescue are underway.

48 evacuation centers were activated with 1,970 evacuees around the country as of 10am this morning [21:00 on Friday GMT]," the NDMO wrote on Facebook.

The cyclone ravaged Fiji on Saturday with heavy rains and strong winds, According to New Zealand Herald newspaper, wind gusts reached 87 miles per hour, and several houses were damaged. Some parts of the country also suffer power cuts and flooding. Sarai is expected to head to Tonga after Fiji.

