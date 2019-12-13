(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kremlin has accredited a total of 1,895 reporters to attend Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference that is set to take place on December 19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The Kremlin has accredited a total of 1,895 reporters to attend Russian President Vladimir Putin 's annual press conference that is set to take place on December 19.

According to the Kremlin, the accreditation for the event is finalized.

A final list of accredited reporters has been published on the Kremlin website.

Accredited reporters will be emailed information about the venue and entry procedure.

The press conference will be broadcast by the Channel One, Rossiya 1 and Rossiya 24 television channels, as well as by a Mayak, Vesti FM, and Radio Rossii radio stations.