UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 2,000 Reporters To Take Part In Putin's Annual Press Conference On December 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:02 PM

Almost 2,000 Reporters to Take Part in Putin's Annual Press Conference on December 19

The Kremlin has accredited a total of 1,895 reporters to attend Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference that is set to take place on December 19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The Kremlin has accredited a total of 1,895 reporters to attend Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference that is set to take place on December 19.

According to the Kremlin, the accreditation for the event is finalized.

A final list of accredited reporters has been published on the Kremlin website.

Accredited reporters will be emailed information about the venue and entry procedure.

The press conference will be broadcast by the Channel One, Rossiya 1 and Rossiya 24 television channels, as well as by a Mayak, Vesti FM, and Radio Rossii radio stations.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin December Event TV

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa expresses sorrow over Tabla mastero's de ..

32 minutes ago

P&S Healthcare recovers 300,000 bottles of expired ..

4 minutes ago

Security to be provided to doctors, paramedical st ..

4 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis Commission resolves 4,000 comp ..

4 minutes ago

Austria's FPO Expels Ex-Vice-Chancellor Strache Af ..

4 minutes ago

Action being taken on complaints at mobile app: AC ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.