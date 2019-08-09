UrduPoint.com
Almost 2,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past Day - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 01:50 PM

Almost 2,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Almost 2,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,909 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 395 people (118 women and 202 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 1,514 people (454 women and 772 children) from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center stated in a daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the Syrian engineering units defused 36 explosive devices throughout Syria, clearing 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of the territory from mines.

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war, millions of people have got displaced or left the country on their own. As the fighting has been winding down, the Syrian government started rebuilding infrastructure and facilitate the return of refugees. Russia has been helping Damascus with humanitarian assistance and medical help.

