Almost 230 Children Died in Ukrainian Strikes in Donbas Since 2014 - Official

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) At least 228 children have died in Ukrainian artillery strikes on Donbas since the conflict erupted in 2014 and their number keeps growing, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, incorporated into Russia last fall, said on Thursday, the Donbas war victims' memorial day.

"The memorial list of child victims of the Kiev regime continues to grow. Ukrainian shelling has killed 228 children since 2014," Denis Pushilin said in a video message on social media.

Russia has been holding commemorative events every July 27 to pay tribute to the victims of Ukrainian violence. It sets up awareness stands outside diplomatic missions in Moscow of countries that have been arming Ukraine.

"We want diplomatic staff to see what crimes their countries have been committing by continuing to support the Ukrainian regime.

We do not expect their conscience to bother them, but the international community should know who is responsible for deaths of Donbas children," Pushilin said.

An armed conflict in the Donbas region erupted in 2014 after forces supporting the independence of Russian-speaking regions of eastern Ukraine seized government buildings, and the Ukrainian military launched an operation against them. In February 2022, Russia recognized independence of the breakaway regions and launched a military operation in Ukraine. Western allies have been providing Ukraine with weapons since then, and their support has since evolved from light artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing its donors to supply fighter jets. Russia has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.