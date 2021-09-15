UrduPoint.com

Almost 250 International Observers To Participate In Russian Duma Elections - Pamfilova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Chairperson of Russia's Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova said that almost 250 international observes from 55 countries will participate in the upcoming lower house elections.

"According to preliminary data, as of this moment, 249 international observes from 55 countries confirmed their participation," Pamfilova told Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Pamfilova noted that all those who registered gained the status of international observer, not expert.

"Of course, international observation is important, but the most important thing is that our citizens trust us," the chairperson stressed.

On September 13, Pamfilova said that she expects the turnout for the elections to be no lower than in 2016, when it neared 48%.

Elections to the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, will take place from 17 to 19 September. The State Duma is elected every five years under a mixed electoral system which includes the election of 225 representatives from party lists and another 225 from single-mandate Constituencies.

