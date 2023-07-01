Almost 270,000 Households Have No Power Due to Unexpected 'Inland Hurricane' - Web Tracker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Almost 270,000 households in four US states lost power after they were hit by a so-called "inland hurricane" known as a derecho, PowerOutages.us said on Friday.

More than 141,000 customers experienced problems with electricity in Indiana, the portal said. Another 106,000 have the same issue in Illinois, while over 27,000 outages were registered in Tennessee and Georgia.

AccuWeather.com portal suggested that in some areas, power may not be restored until the weekend.

In Illinois, the storm with gusts up to 100 miles per hour hit agriculture fields, and farmers expect that not all crops will fully recover, the report said.

Illinois state police registered multiple rollovers at the interstates. However, no casualties were reported, according to local news outlets.

US National Weather Service describes a derecho as a widespread wind storm with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms, a wind damage swath of more than 240 miles, and wind gusts of at least 58 miles per hour.