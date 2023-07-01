Open Menu

Almost 270,000 Households Have No Power Due To Unexpected 'Inland Hurricane' - Web Tracker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Almost 270,000 Households Have No Power Due to Unexpected 'Inland Hurricane' - Web Tracker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Almost 270,000 households in four US states lost power after they were hit by a so-called "inland hurricane" known as a derecho, PowerOutages.us said on Friday.

More than 141,000 customers experienced problems with electricity in Indiana, the portal said. Another 106,000 have the same issue in Illinois, while over 27,000 outages were registered in Tennessee and Georgia.

AccuWeather.com portal suggested that in some areas, power may not be restored until the weekend.

In Illinois, the storm with gusts up to 100 miles per hour hit agriculture fields, and farmers expect that not all crops will fully recover, the report said.

Illinois state police registered multiple rollovers at the interstates. However, no casualties were reported, according to local news outlets.

US National Weather Service describes a derecho as a widespread wind storm with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms, a wind damage swath of more than 240 miles, and wind gusts of at least 58 miles per hour.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Police Electricity Agriculture Same Georgia May All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj sea ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mos ..

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on success of Hajj season

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile

3 hours ago
 UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new histori ..

UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new historical era: UAE Ambassador

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

11 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

11 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

16 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

1 day ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

1 day ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

1 day ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

1 day ago

More Stories From World