Almost 290 Children Died at Sea Attempting to Reach Europe in First Half of 2023 - UNICEF

(@FahadShabbir)

The number of children who have died at sea in an attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe, has doubled in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period previews year, Global Chief for Migration and Displacement at the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Verena Knaus said on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The number of children who have died at sea in an attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe, has doubled in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period previews year, Global Chief for Migration and Displacement at the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Verena Knaus said on Friday.

"This year, 289 children have died at sea. This is equivalent to about 11 children dying each week - far beyond what we hear in news headlines. This is nearly double the number of children dying at sea compared to last year - 150," she told a briefing in Geneva.

More and more children are risking their lives while attempting to reach Europe by see, unaccompanied by parents, driven by climate change and violent conflicts, Knaus added. �

"In the first six months of this year, we estimate 11,600 children made the crossing - again, nearly twice as many as in the same period in 2022," the official said.

�

In early June, the European Commission adopted a new action plan on combating illegal sea migration aimed at bringing down arrivals and speeding up the redistribution of irregular migrants across all of the EU in order to ease the burden on frontline member states. Additional money will be distributed to countries accepting more migrants than others, with states that are unwilling to receive refugees being obliged to pay up to 20,000 Euros ($21,900) per refugee to a common fund.�

Illegal migrants, who arrive in the Italian Peninsula across the Mediterranean Sea daily, became the focus of internal political discussions in Italy after a ship with refugees sank during a storm in the Ionian Sea on the night of February 26. According to survivors, there were about 180 people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan on board. Officials said that 89 people, including 34 minors, died in the shipwreck.