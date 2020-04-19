Almost 2Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Over 1.9 million coronavirus tests have so far been conducted in Russia since the start of the epidemic, and 132,000 people suspected of having the infection across the country remain under medical monitoring, Russian consumer watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Sunday.

Nearly 118,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted within the past 24 hours, the statement specified.