Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 02:00 PM

Almost 2Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Over 1.9 million coronavirus tests have so far been conducted in Russia since the start of the epidemic, and 132,000 people suspected of having the infection across the country remain under medical monitoring, Russian consumer watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Sunday.

"More than 1.9 million tests for coronavirus have been conducted in Russia. There are 132,000 people remaining under medical supervision," the watchdog's press service said in a statement.

Nearly 118,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted within the past 24 hours, the statement specified.

