Almost 3 mln Ukrainians visit UE visa-free

KIEV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Almost three million Ukrainians have taken advantage of a visa-free regime between the country and the European Union and visited EU countries using only biometric passports in the past two years, Ukraine 's Ministry of Internal Affairs said Tuesday.

About 9.2 million of Ukraine citizens crossed the border with new biometric passports since the regime took effect two years ago. Among them, almost three million people went without visas, the ministry said in a statement.

More than 1 million people have traveled to Poland, a popular destination, merely holding biometric passports, more than 350,000 to Hungary and some 245,000 to Romania, according to official data.

"This indicates that a growing number of Ukrainians prefer visa-free travel," the statement said. The visa-free regime between Ukraine and the EU officially came into force on June 11, 2017.

In total, Ukrainians made 2.35 million trips to EU countries without visas in the second year of the regime.