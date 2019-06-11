UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 3 Mln Ukrainians Visit UE Visa-free

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:49 PM

Almost 3 mln Ukrainians visit UE visa-free

Almost three million Ukrainians have taken advantage of a visa-free regime between the country and the European Union and visited EU countries using only biometric passports in the past two years, Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs said Tuesday

KIEV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Almost three million Ukrainians have taken advantage of a visa-free regime between the country and the European Union and visited EU countries using only biometric passports in the past two years, Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs said Tuesday.

About 9.2 million of Ukraine citizens crossed the border with new biometric passports since the regime took effect two years ago. Among them, almost three million people went without visas, the ministry said in a statement.

More than 1 million people have traveled to Poland, a popular destination, merely holding biometric passports, more than 350,000 to Hungary and some 245,000 to Romania, according to official data.

"This indicates that a growing number of Ukrainians prefer visa-free travel," the statement said. The visa-free regime between Ukraine and the EU officially came into force on June 11, 2017.

In total, Ukrainians made 2.35 million trips to EU countries without visas in the second year of the regime.

Related Topics

Ukraine European Union Poland Romania Hungary June Border 2017 Million

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Party's Lead Slips t ..

19 minutes ago

Finance ministry contradicts news item about Prime ..

19 minutes ago

French Parliament Passes Confidence Vote in Philip ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile attack ..

24 minutes ago

Pentagon Has No Intention of Correcting Serious F- ..

24 minutes ago

Iran president expects 'positive change' if US end ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.