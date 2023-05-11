Almost 30 Injured in Bridge Collapse in Finnish Espoo - Rescue Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) At least 27 people, most of them children, were injured as a result of a bridge collapsing in the Finnish city of Espoo on Thursday, a Helsinki regional rescue service spokesperson said.

"In Tapiola, Espoo, there was an accident with a collapse of a temporary pedestrian bridge.

The victims total at 27," the rescuer said.

According to local media, many of the injured, who are students of a local public school, were taken to four hospitals.