Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumbent Prime Minister at Snap Election - Poll

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Almost one third of Spanish citizens are ready to vote for incumbent Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the snap general election on July 23, which would ensure his victory, a poll conducted by the Spanish Center for Sociological Research (CIS) showed on Thursday.

When asked which of the Spanish political leaders they would like to see occupying the post of the prime minister, 28% of the respondents named Sanchez, the leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), while 21.4% voted for the leader of the opposition conservative People's Party (PP), Alberto Nunez Feijoo, and 12.

2% for Yolanda Diaz, the Spanish minister of labor and leader of the left-wing coalition.

As for the political parties, 23.3% of the respondents said they would vote for the PSOE, while 22.8% supported the PP, 11.8% said they would vote for the left-wing platform Sumar, and 8.1%, for the far-right party VOX.� � �

�Sanchez scheduled the snap vote for July 23 following setbacks of the PSOE and its smaller coalition partner Podemos and success of the PP in regional elections held on May 29.

The poll was conducted from June 30 to July 5 among 4,000 adult Spanish citizens.