Almost 30 People Dead, 20 Injured as Result of Car Accident in China - Police

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) At least 27 people were killed and 20 left injured after a passenger bus rolled over in Guizhou Province in southern China on Sunday, local police said.

"As of 12:00 p.m. (local time, 04:00 GMT) on September 18, 27 people were killed in the accident, another 20 people were injured and are being treated," the police of Sandu County said in a statement published on Weibo.

A passenger bus carrying 47 people rolled over early on Sunday morning on an expressway in the Qiannan Buyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in Guizhou Province.