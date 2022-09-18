UrduPoint.com

Almost 30 People Dead, 20 Injured As Result Of Car Accident In China - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Almost 30 People Dead, 20 Injured as Result of Car Accident in China - Police

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) At least 27 people were killed and 20 left injured after a passenger bus rolled over in Guizhou Province in southern China on Sunday, local police said.

"As of 12:00 p.m. (local time, 04:00 GMT) on September 18, 27 people were killed in the accident, another 20 people were injured and are being treated," the police of Sandu County said in a statement published on Weibo.

A passenger bus carrying 47 people rolled over early on Sunday morning on an expressway in the Qiannan Buyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in Guizhou Province.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police China September Sunday P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

2 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

12 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

12 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.