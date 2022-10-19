Almost 30 People Injured in Chile in Demonstrations in Memory of 2019 Protests - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Twenty-eight people, including 15 civilians and 13 police officers, have been injured in Chile during demonstrations in memory of the 2019 protests, Chilean Interior Undersecretary Manuel Monsalve said.

"Fifteen civilians have been injured ” 14 in an explosion of a noise bomb in a high school, and one in an arson on (the bridge) Pio Nono. In addition, unfortunately, 13 police officers have been injured," Monsalve said at a press conference on Tuesday evening.

During the current protests, over 2,300 citizens rallied peacefully, but around 700 people committed criminal acts, the official added.

As a result, 50 persons have been detained, including 30 in the Metropolitan region, according to Monsalve.

In late 2019, Chile was rocked by numerous and violent protests that resulted in significant damage to the country's economy and infrastructure. Citizens were demanding that the authorities provide decent free education and health care, raise wages and stop the increase in tariffs.

After several months of unrest, the Chilean government and civilians reached an agreement on the drafting of a new constitution. The document remains under development, after 62% of voters opposed the draft presented in a referendum in September.