UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 30 People Injured In Fire Near Sagrada Familia In Barcelona - Emergency Service

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:08 PM

Almost 30 People Injured in Fire Near Sagrada Familia in Barcelona - Emergency Service

Twenty-six people were injured as a result of a fire that broke out on Thursday close to the Basilica de la Sagrada Familia, a famous Roman Catholic Church in central Barcelona, the city's medical emergency service said in Twitter

BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Twenty-six people were injured as a result of a fire that broke out on Thursday close to the Basilica de la Sagrada Familia, a famous Roman Catholic Church in central Barcelona, the city's medical emergency service said in Twitter.

According to paramedics, 14 people were hospitalize nine people suffered minor injuries, four people suffered moderate injuries and one person was in critical condition. Twelve others were treated on the site.

The fire reportedly broke out in a residential building close to the Basilica and then spread to neighboring streets. Twelve firefighting units are currently working on the ground, and many streets in the downtown area are blocked.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Twitter Barcelona SITE Church

Recent Stories

Judges who said body should be hanged must be proc ..

19 minutes ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan in ..

3 minutes ago

Newly discovered oil, gas wells start production i ..

3 minutes ago

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven becomes honor ..

3 minutes ago

District administration to conduct inspection of p ..

3 minutes ago

Muhammad Alamgir appointed new CEO NPO

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.