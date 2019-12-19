Almost 30 People Injured in Fire Near Sagrada Familia in Barcelona - Emergency Service

Twenty-six people were injured as a result of a fire that broke out on Thursday close to the Basilica de la Sagrada Familia, a famous Roman Catholic Church in central Barcelona, the city's medical emergency service said in Twitter

BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019)

According to paramedics, 14 people were hospitalize nine people suffered minor injuries, four people suffered moderate injuries and one person was in critical condition. Twelve others were treated on the site.

The fire reportedly broke out in a residential building close to the Basilica and then spread to neighboring streets. Twelve firefighting units are currently working on the ground, and many streets in the downtown area are blocked.