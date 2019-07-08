UrduPoint.com
Almost 30 People Killed, Over Dozen Left Injured In Bus Crash In Northern India - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 08:50 AM

Almost 30 People Killed, Over Dozen Left Injured in Bus Crash in Northern India - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) At least 29 people lost their lives on Monday morning in a bus crash that took place not far from the Indian city of Agra in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and left over a dozen other people injured, local media reported, citing police.

"One Sleeper Coach passenger bus travelling from Lucknow to Delhi met with an accident on Yamuna Expressway. It fell into the side fall about 15 feet deep. 20 passengers rescued so far. Efforts are on for the rest," the police posted on Twitter.

According to the India Today newspaper, 27 bodies have already been recovered from the wrecked bus, and up to 16 passengers had been hospitalized.

"DGP [Director General of Police] UP [Uttar Pradesh] OP [Shri] singh has directed to carry out relief & rescue work in full swing and is supervising it personally. All senior officers present at the spot," the police added.

The police have also expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and wished quick recovery to those who have suffered injuries. 

