Almost 30 Police Officers Reported Over Radicalization Signs After Paris Attack - Reports

Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:16 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Twenty-seven French police officers have been reported over signs of radicalization in about three weeks, following an attack in Paris by a police IT expert, whose colleagues failed to alert the supervisors of changes in his behavior, local media reported on Monday.

Three out of the 27 officials working at the Paris police prefecture face suspension demands, according to the BFM tv broadcaster citing sources.

On October 3, a man working for the prefecture attacked his colleagues in the center of Paris killing four. It emerged later that the perpetrator had shown signs of radicalization, such as endorsement of the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack. However, he was never formally reported.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner has pointed to the faults in the system, suggesting that there should be a better alert system in place.

