Almost 30 Recovered COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Bergamo Hospital - Hospital Head

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Almost 30 people who already recovered from the coronavirus disease have been discharged from a field hospital currently operating in the Italian city of Bergamo, where Russian specialists are working to curb the pandemic, the hospital chief said in a statement, released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

"There are 29 patients who have already been discharged from the hospital.

In total, eight patients were discharged from the intensive care unit run by our Russian colleagues, and they were transferred to lower-level wards," Oliviero Valotti, said.

Valotti noted the professionalism of Russian medical staff working in Bergamo and said that the load on the field hospital had relatively decreased during past days.

Italy has so far registered 183,957 COVID-19 cases and 24,648 fatalities. A total of 51,600 people have fully recovered from the disease.