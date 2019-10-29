UrduPoint.com
Almost 30 Taliban Militants Killed In Operations Across Afghanistan's Southeast

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 01:12 PM

Almost 30 Taliban militants have been killed by the Afghan National Army in a series of operations in the country's provinces of Kandahar, Zabul and Urozgan, the military told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Almost 30 Taliban militants have been killed by the Afghan National Army in a series of operations in the country's provinces of Kandahar, Zabul and Urozgan, the military told Sputnik.

Khawaja Yahya Alawi, a spokesman for the Afghan National Army's 205th Corps, told Sputnik that as a result of the operation in Kandahar's Maywand district 11 Taliban members were eliminated.

"The operation took place in Azim-Jan-Kariz village of Maywand district last night, targeting a hideout and a vehicle of militants, and 11 militants were killed," he noted, adding that the Afghan military also destroyed some weapons of the Taliban militants.

The spokesman added that three more militants were killed, while three others were injured in the operations in Arghandab district of Kandahar, in Zabul province and in Tarinkot, the center of Urozgan province.

Another Afghan military's airstrike hit Kandahar's Spin Boldak district, leaving at least 15 Taliban militants killed.

"The forces attacked Taliban hideouts in the Kanjusiyan area of Spin Boldak district last night. During this attack, 15 militants were killed," Jamal Nasir Barakzai, a spokesman to the police chief of Kandahar, told Sputnik.

The Taliban have not commented on the operations.

