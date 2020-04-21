UrduPoint.com
Almost 300 Academics Worldwide Back Privacy-Friendly Coronavirus Tracking Apps

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Nearly 300 academics from across the world have signed a letter that welcomes efforts to create a decentralized privacy-friendly application tracking user contacts to show if they were in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Though the effectiveness of contact tracing apps is controversial, we need to ensure that those implemented preserve the privacy of their users, thus safeguarding against many other issues, noting that such apps can otherwise be repurposed to enable unwarranted discrimination and surveillance," the letter read, as quoted by the TechCrunch technology news portal.

The letter praised the recent announcements from Apple and Google to create an app using the so-called decentralized way of informing individuals.

According to the letter, the academics believe the application that uses automated Bluetooth tracing is more privacy preserving than those that collect location data in a central store.

Therefore, they called for abandoning the so-called centralized models of collecting data.

The letter came after some of the involved academics expressed their support for the Pan-European Privacy Preserving Proximity Tracing initiative (PEPP-PT), which is expected to help Europe swiftly curb the COVID-19 pandemic. However, after it became known that PEPP-PT envisages a centralized model of collecting information, several academics associated with the project abandoned it, advocating for the decentralized systems, such as the privacy-friendly DP-3T protocol, or systems like Apple and Google's cross-platform solution.

