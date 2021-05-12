Almost 300 French Police Search for Man Accused of 2 Murders - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) A search operation involving 280 police officers is underway on Wednesday in the southern French department of Gard, targeting an individual allegedly responsible for the fatal shooting of two people, the France 3 broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The target of the operation, which continued overnight into Wednesday, is a man in his thirties, accused of shooting dead an employee and an owner of a local sawmill in Les Plantiers commune on Tuesday. He reportedly worked in the same place but fled to a nearby forest after committing the murders.

According to the outlet, the operation to locate the suspect was joined by additional forces on Wednesday, namely, six helicopters, drones, and a bloodhound, known as a Saint-Hubert dog in France, which is famed for an ability to track the human scent over long distances.

The suspect is reportedly armed, and has a "very particular personality, very litigious and who clearly had great difficulty in admitting certain facts which he had denounced and which were obviously not characterized," according to local prosecutor Francois Schneider, who was quoted as saying by the France Bleu broadcaster.