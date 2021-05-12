UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 300 French Police Search For Man Accused Of 2 Murders - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:01 PM

Almost 300 French Police Search for Man Accused of 2 Murders - Reports

A search operation involving 280 police officers is underway on Wednesday in the southern French department of Gard, targeting an individual allegedly responsible for the fatal shooting of two people, the France 3 broadcaster reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) A search operation involving 280 police officers is underway on Wednesday in the southern French department of Gard, targeting an individual allegedly responsible for the fatal shooting of two people, the France 3 broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The target of the operation, which continued overnight into Wednesday, is a man in his thirties, accused of shooting dead an employee and an owner of a local sawmill in Les Plantiers commune on Tuesday. He reportedly worked in the same place but fled to a nearby forest after committing the murders.

According to the outlet, the operation to locate the suspect was joined by additional forces on Wednesday, namely, six helicopters, drones, and a bloodhound, known as a Saint-Hubert dog in France, which is famed for an ability to track the human scent over long distances.

The suspect is reportedly armed, and has a "very particular personality, very litigious and who clearly had great difficulty in admitting certain facts which he had denounced and which were obviously not characterized," according to local prosecutor Francois Schneider, who was quoted as saying by the France Bleu broadcaster.

Related Topics

Dead Police France Man Same Employment

Recent Stories

Spartan World Championship 2021 to run in Abu Dhab ..

4 hours ago

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Centra ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

7 hours ago

UAE, Serbia adopt safe travel corridor for vaccina ..

8 hours ago

Murad Saeed expresses grief and sorrow over sad de ..

5 hours ago

Brazil carnival artist rises above pandemic -- on ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.