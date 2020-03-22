Almost 300 More People Recover from COVID-19 in South Korea in Past 24 Hours - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) South Korea registered 98 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours; 297 people have recovered, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

There are now 8,897 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea, according to KCDC; 104 people have died from the disease. Two deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered individuals in South Korea now stands at 2,909.

Just a day ago, South Korea reported 147 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic on March 11. Over 300,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally, according to the Johns Hopkins count. The top three countries with the largest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases are China, Italy and the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University.