Almost 300 New COVID-19 Cases in Ireland As Total Surpasses 2,400 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) A total of 294 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Ireland on Saturday, raising the total number of reported cases since the start of the outbreak to 2,415, the country's Department of Health stated in a daily statistical bulletin.

The ministry also reported a significant surge in the number of deaths as a result of the disease, as the overall death toll almost doubled in a 24-hour period, rising from 14 to 36.

Since the start of the outbreak, 489 people have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. A total of 445 confirmed cases of the disease are related to health care professionals, the ministry stated.

On Thursday, the assistant secretary for social policy at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan announced that the Irish government was planning to establish temporary mortuaries as the country prepares for a predicted surge in the number of coronavirus-related deaths.

