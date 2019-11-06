Almost 300 OSCE Observers to Monitor General Election in Uzbekistan - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Nearly 300 observers from the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, a part of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), will monitor the upcoming Uzbekistan election, the country's diplomatic mission in Moscow said on Wednesday.

The next general election will take place on December 22, with the campaign already underway.

"We expect that the process will be monitored by about 300 observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, 30 long-term ones and 250 short-term ones," the embassy said during a press briefing.

The embassy also said that delegations from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States' members would also be present during the election.

It noted that 50 countries had made requests to send their observers.

According to Uzbekistan's electoral law, only political parties can put forward candidates in general elections. The country currently has only five registered political parties, which are the People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, the Uzbekistan National Revival Democratic Party, the Justice Social Democratic Party and the Ecologic Party of Uzbekistan. All of them were cleared for participation in the election.