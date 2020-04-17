UrduPoint.com
Almost 300 People Stranded In Venezuela Due To Virus Leave For Spain

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:26 PM

Almost 300 people, mostly Spaniards, were evacuated from Venezuela on a humanitarian flight after they were stranded because of restrictions to fight the coronavirus

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Almost 300 people, mostly Spaniards, were evacuated from Venezuela on a humanitarian flight after they were stranded because of restrictions to fight the coronavirus.

The charter flight, coordinated by several European nations, left Caracas airport for Madrid Thursday afternoon, the European Union delegation said in a statement.

There were more than 100 Spaniards and Spanish residents on board, Jesus Silva, Spain's ambassador to Venezuela, said on Twitter.

The 275 travelers from 21 nations were stranded after President Nicolas Maduro's government suspended flights into and out of Venezuela to control the spread of the virus.

Venezuela has reported 204 people infected and nine deaths so far, according to the Johns Hopkins tally.

This is the second humanitarian flight chartered by various European embassies in cooperation with authorities. The first one left Venezuela on March 26 for Madrid with more than 360 passengers on board, including 139 Spaniards and 26 French citizens.

