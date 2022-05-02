Almost 3.1Mln Ukrainian Refugees Entered Poland Since February 24 - Border Guard

Almost 3.1 million refugees have arrived in Poland since the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the Polish Border Guard said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Almost 3.1 million refugees have arrived in Poland since the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the Polish Border Guard said on Monday.

"Since February 24, Border Guard officers have processed 3.097 million people at checkpoints on their way from Ukraine to Poland," the service tweeted.

According to Polish border guards, 19,600 refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Poland in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, there are more people leaving than arriving in Poland, with 23,300 having crossed to Ukraine last Sunday, the border guard added.

On March 16, refugees in Poland began receiving special identification numbers PESEL, which allow them to legally live, study, work and receive social benefits in the country.

On April 21, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said that the Polish capital's population had increased by 15% since February 24 due to the influx of refugees from Ukraine, entailing pressure on public services.