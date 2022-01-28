UrduPoint.com

Almost 40% Of Ethiopia's Tigrayans Suffer Extreme Lack Of Food - UN

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Almost 40% of Ethiopia's Tigrayans Suffer Extreme Lack of Food - UN

Nearly 40% of Ethiopia's ethnic minority Tigray population is suffering from an extreme lack of food after 15 months of fighting, the UN's World Food Programme agency said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Nearly 40% of Ethiopia's ethnic minority Tigray population is suffering from an extreme lack of food after 15 months of fighting, the UN's World Food Programme agency said Friday.

The WFP's newest estimate suggests that 83% of the region's population are food insecure and rely on shrinking food supplies consisting mostly of cereals to survive.

About three-quarters of Tigrayans have been employing "extreme coping strategies," such as limiting portion sizes and the number of meals, to make supplies last longer after relief aid stopped.

The UN agency said no food convoys were able to reach the northern Ethiopian region since mid-December and assistance prior to that had been sporadic.

Off-and-on fighting between the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan rebel forces has stymied the UN's food distribution efforts, doubling hunger in the Amhara region, to the south, and pushing malnutrition rates up in Afar, in the east.

Related Topics

World United Nations Minority Ethiopia From Government

Recent Stories

ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament kicks off

ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament kicks off

2 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condemns blast in Dera Bugti

CM Balochistan condemns blast in Dera Bugti

2 minutes ago
 Argentina president announces new debt deal with I ..

Argentina president announces new debt deal with IMF

2 minutes ago
 Putin says West ignoring Russia's security concern ..

Putin says West ignoring Russia's security concerns

2 minutes ago
 Hewlett Packard wins massive fraud case in UK

Hewlett Packard wins massive fraud case in UK

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China relations a journey of friendship: ..

Pakistan-China relations a journey of friendship: Imran Khan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>