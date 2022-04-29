UrduPoint.com

Almost 40% Of South Koreans Believe Prime Minister Candidate Han Not Fit For Post - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Thirty-seven percent of South Koreans believe that Prime Minister candidate Han Duck-soo, who was picked by President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, is not fit for the post, a Gallup Korea poll said on Friday.

Another 30% of respondents said that Hun is fit for the prime minister's post, while 33% refused to answer, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing poll results.

Han's mistrust rating has increased by 15% in three weeks, the pollster was cited as saying.

The poll also showed that 43% believe Yoon "is doing a good job" and 44% believe the opposite.

Outgoing President Moon Jae-in's term was assessed by 45% of people as positive and by 49% as negative.

The poll interviewed 1,003 respondents from Tuesday to Thursday, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1% at a 95% confidence level.

On April 13, Yoon named Han, who headed the government from 2007-2008, as his new prime minister. The prime minister's candidacy requires a parliamentary approval through voting.

Han's confirmation hearings in parliament on Monday and Tuesday were halted after the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and the minor opposition Justice Party reportedly boycotted them over the 72-year-old's refusal to provide lawmakers with all the requested information.

Han's two-day confirmation hearing has been rescheduled for the following week.

