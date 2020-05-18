Almost 40% of Ukrainians Support Incumbent President Zelenskyy - Poll

Almost 40 percent of Ukrainian citizens would vote for incumbent President Volodymyr Zelenskyy if the election was held in the near future, a fresh poll by Ukraine's Rating sociological group revealed on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Almost 40 percent of Ukrainian citizens would vote for incumbent President Volodymyr Zelenskyy if the election was held in the near future, a fresh poll by Ukraine's Rating sociological group revealed on Monday.

Earlier in May, non-governmental think tank Razumkov Center published a similar survey, according to which, 45 percent of respondents said they would support Zelenskyy, and 13 percent were willing to vote for former president and leader of European Solidarity political party Petro Poroshenko.

"If presidential elections were held in the near future, 39.3 percent [of respondents] would vote for Volodymyr Zelenskyy (among those who are willing to vote and have decided on a preferred candidacy)," the poll said.

Co-chairman of the Opposition Platform For Life party Yuriy Boyko would get 13.9 percent, Poroshenko could expect 13.3 percent, leader of Fatherland party Yulia Tymoshenko would secure 8.

6 percent, and former head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ihor Smeshko would get 5.9 percent.

Support for other candidates would be below 5 percent, and another 8 percent remained undecided, the poll said.

According to the poll, Zelenskyy would beat Poroshenko in a runoff with 75 percent of support.

Meanwhile, 57 percent of Ukrainians have confidence in Zelenskyy, and the opposite point of view was expressed by 37 percent of people, the survey stated. A total of 25 percent of citizens have confidence in speaker of the Ukrainian parliament Dmytro Razumkov with 33 percent said the opposite. Only 14 percent have confidence in Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and 39 percent do not trust him.

The survey was conducted from May 12-13 across all regions of the country except the breakaway Donbas region and included 3,000 people. Margin of error does not exceed 1.8 percent.