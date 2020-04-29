UrduPoint.com
Almost 40 People Killed In Fire At Construction Site In South Korea - Firefighters

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 07:18 PM

At least 37 people were killed and ten more were wounded as a result of a fire that broke out at a warehouse construction site in South Korea's Gyeonggi Province, local fire authorities said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) At least 37 people were killed and ten more were wounded as a result of a fire that broke out at a warehouse construction site in South Korea's Gyeonggi Province, local fire authorities said.

The fire began in Icheon city at 01:32 p.m. local time (04:32 GMT) on Wednesday and was extinguished five hours later.

The previous reports indicated that 25 people were killed and seven more were injured in the fire.

"The death toll from the fire, which occurred this afternoon in Moga-myeon township of Icheon city, Gyeonggi province, is 37 people. There will probably be more victims," the authorities said, as quoted by The Chosun Ilbo newspaper.

According to the newspaper, eight of those ten injured are currently in critical condition.

Chung Sye-kyun, the South Korean prime minister, had arrived in the site of the blaze, the media said.

