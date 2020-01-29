UrduPoint.com
Almost 40 People Killed In Terror Attack In Burkina Faso's North - Government

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

Almost 40 People Killed in Terror Attack in Burkina Faso's North - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Almost 40 people have been killed in a terror attack in Burkina Faso's north, the country's government has said.

According to the communique, the attack was conducted on January 25 in Silgadji, a village in Soum province.

"Following our security and defense forces' operations, conducted in the area, we can acknowledge the death of 39 fellow citizens as a result of this cowardly and barbaric attack," the government said.

The government of the West African nation extended its condolences to the relatives of those killed.

Since August 2014, military operation Barkhane, targeted against the Boko Haram insurgents, has been conducted in Africa's Sahel region with France's participation. Boko Haram pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in March 2015.

