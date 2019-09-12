UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 40 Russian Universities Included In Fresh Top-500 Global Ranking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 02:56 PM

Almost 40 Russian Universities Included in Fresh Top-500 Global Ranking

As many as 39 Russian universities, four more than last year, were listed in the fresh Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2020, with Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU), the top national university, ranked 189th globally

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) As many as 39 Russian universities, four more than last year, were listed in the fresh Times Higher education (THE) World University Rankings 2020, with Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU), the top national university, ranked 189th globally.

Next come the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) ranked at 201-250th place globally, the Higher school of Economics (HSE) at 251-300th, and the Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics (ITMO) University and Moscow Engineering Physics Institute (MEPhI) both making it to the top 500.

The top 10 includes 3 UK and 7 US universities. The UK-based University of Oxford is ranked first, the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) second and the University of Cambridge third.

Overall, the THE World University Rankings 2020 include almost 1,400 universities from 92 countries.

Related Topics

World Technology Education Moscow Russia Cambridge Oxford United Kingdom 2020 National University From Top

Recent Stories

Baghdad to Host OPEC's 60th Anniversary in 2020, I ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan set to give policy state ..

7 minutes ago

Earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan including Islam ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan team for UAE-bound series to be announced ..

7 minutes ago

Paris, four other French cities ban use of pestici ..

4 minutes ago

Public awareness for eye donation can help allevia ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.