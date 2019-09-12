Almost 40 Russian Universities Included in Fresh Top-500 Global Ranking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) As many as 39 Russian universities, four more than last year, were listed in the fresh Times Higher education (THE) World University Rankings 2020, with Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU), the top national university, ranked 189th globally.

Next come the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) ranked at 201-250th place globally, the Higher school of Economics (HSE) at 251-300th, and the Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics (ITMO) University and Moscow Engineering Physics Institute (MEPhI) both making it to the top 500.

The top 10 includes 3 UK and 7 US universities. The UK-based University of Oxford is ranked first, the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) second and the University of Cambridge third.

Overall, the THE World University Rankings 2020 include almost 1,400 universities from 92 countries.