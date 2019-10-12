MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) As many as 399 terrorists have been neutralized as a result of Turkey's offensive in northeastern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

According to previous data provided by the Turkish Defense Ministry, the number of neutralized terrorists stood at 342.

"The overall number of PKK/PYD-YPG terrorists that have been neutralized during successfully ongoing Operation Peace Spring to the East of the Euphrates is 399," the ministry said in statement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of the offensive, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, in northeastern Syria on Wednesday.

The operation targets the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Turkey views the SDF in Syria as an extension of the Kurdistan Worker's Party, which has been classified by Ankara as a terrorist organization.

According to recent statements by the Kurdish Democratic Progressive Party of Syria, dozens of civilians have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands displaced since the start of the operation.