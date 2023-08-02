Open Menu

Almost 40,000 Tonnes Of Grain Damaged In Ukraine Due To Attacks On Ports - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Almost 40,000 Tonnes of Grain Damaged in Ukraine Due to Attacks on Ports - Minister

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Wednesday that almost 40,000 tonnes of grain intended for African countries as well as China and Israel had allegedly been damaged in the Odesa Region due to the recent attacks on the local port infrastructure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Wednesday that almost 40,000 tonnes of grain intended for African countries as well as China and Israel had allegedly been damaged in the Odesa Region due to the recent attacks on the local port infrastructure.

Ukrainian news website Izmail Online reported earlier in the day that the port facilities, a grain elevator, the ship terminal, the building of state-owned Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company and an oil depot had been damaged in the city of Izmail in the Odesa Region. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleg Kiper, told reporters that it was premature to predict when the work of the Danube Shipping Company could resume.

"Almost 40 thousand tons of grain were damaged, which was expected by the countries of Africa, China, and Israel," Kubrakov tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian operational command South reported fires at industrial and port facilities in the southern Odesa Region, which broke out after the nighttime explosions. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office added that the port and industrial facilities as well as a grain elevator, grain hangars, production and storage facilities had been damaged in the attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the damage was significant.

