Almost 43,000 People in Southwestern Japan Advised to Evacuate Amid Heavy Rains - Reports

Approximately 43,000 residents of Japan's southwestern Kochi Prefecture have been recommended to evacuate due to ongoing heavy rains that could potentially lead to floods and landslides, media reported on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Approximately 43,000 residents of Japan's southwestern Kochi Prefecture have been recommended to evacuate due to ongoing heavy rains that could potentially lead to floods and landslides, media reported on Thursday.

According to Japan's NHK tv channel, the recorded precipitation in the prefecture cities of Kochi, Tosa, and Susaki is 120 millimeters (7.4 inches), with reports of the water reaching car rooftops. One car with a woman inside is said to have been carried away by a current. The driver managed to get out of the car and is currently out of danger.

Heavy rains have hit southwestern Japan due to low atmospheric pressure caused by the Mitag typhoon, which has recently moved across Japan's Ryukyu Islands in the south.