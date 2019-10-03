UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 43,000 People In Southwestern Japan Advised To Evacuate Amid Heavy Rains - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:19 PM

Almost 43,000 People in Southwestern Japan Advised to Evacuate Amid Heavy Rains - Reports

Approximately 43,000 residents of Japan's southwestern Kochi Prefecture have been recommended to evacuate due to ongoing heavy rains that could potentially lead to floods and landslides, media reported on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Approximately 43,000 residents of Japan's southwestern Kochi Prefecture have been recommended to evacuate due to ongoing heavy rains that could potentially lead to floods and landslides, media reported on Thursday.

According to Japan's NHK tv channel, the recorded precipitation in the prefecture cities of Kochi, Tosa, and Susaki is 120 millimeters (7.4 inches), with reports of the water reaching car rooftops. One car with a woman inside is said to have been carried away by a current. The driver managed to get out of the car and is currently out of danger.

Heavy rains have hit southwestern Japan due to low atmospheric pressure caused by the Mitag typhoon, which has recently moved across Japan's Ryukyu Islands in the south.

Related Topics

Water Driver Car Kochi Lead Japan Women Media TV Rains

Recent Stories

Realme leap to quad camera era, introduced its fir ..

1 minute ago

How does tooth enamel last a lifetime?

2 minutes ago

Japan's Hayabusa2 Probe Releases Robotic Explorer ..

2 minutes ago

What is the impact of cooked vs. raw food on the g ..

2 minutes ago

Pence's Top Adviser Was on Controversial Trump-Zel ..

2 minutes ago

Road accident leaves three injured in Jhang

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.