WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The number of American parents fearing for their children's safety at school is at the highest since 2001, according to a Gallup poll out Thursday.

"US parents' concern for their children's physical safety at school has risen to its highest point in more than two decades, as 44% of US adults with a child in kindergarten through 12th grade say they fear for their oldest child's personal safety at school," the poll said.

This marks a 10-percentage-point increase in concern since 2019, the last time the question was asked, and is among the highest readings in the 24-year trend, it added.

Parents' fear reached its historic peak of 55% in April 1999, just one day after 13 people were shot and killed at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado.

However that concern began falling in the next months, and by August 2000, it had dropped to 26%, Gallup noted.

In March 2001, parents' concern surged again to 45%, in the wake of a shooting at Santana High School in Santee, California.

Now, every fifth parent also says their children worry about safety when they return to school, which represents an eight-point increase since 2019.

The poll was conducted on August 1-23, 2022 among 1,006 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia. The margin of sampling error is 4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.