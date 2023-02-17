UrduPoint.com

Almost 4Mln Donbas Residents Arrived In Russia's Rostov In 8 Months Of 2022 - Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 05:30 AM

Almost 4Mln Donbas Residents Arrived in Russia's Rostov in 8 Months of 2022 - Governor

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) ON-DON, Russia, February 17 (Sputnik) - Almost 4 million residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (LPR and DPR) arrived in Russia's Rostov region from February-October 2022, Governor Vasily Golubev has told Sputnik.

"From February 18 to October 5, 2022, almost 4 million people crossed the border of the Rostov region, including some 580,000 children," Golubev said when asked about the number of arrived Donbas residents.

The counting of those crossing the border of the region has been stopped since October 5 after the accession of the DPR and the LPR to Russia in late September, the governor explained.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the DPR and the LPR for protection from Ukrainian troops. The large-scale evacuation of civilians from the Donbas republics began in mid-February of 2022, following the escalation in the region.

From September 23-27, the LPR and the DPR, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, held referendums and voted for joining Russia. On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the four regions signed agreements on the accession of the territories to the country. Putin signed laws on the formal accession of the regions to Russia on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Governor Ukraine Russia Rostov Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk February September October Border From Million

Recent Stories

Barca, Man United Europa League thriller ends in 2 ..

Barca, Man United Europa League thriller ends in 2-2 draw

3 hours ago
 Reem Al Hashimy attends Caribbean Community &#039; ..

Reem Al Hashimy attends Caribbean Community &#039;CARICOM&#039; meeting in Baham ..

5 hours ago
 Latakia Governer praises UAE&#039;s donation of se ..

Latakia Governer praises UAE&#039;s donation of search and rescue equipment

5 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College gra ..

Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College graduate cadets

6 hours ago
 Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's ..

Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's T20 World Cup

6 hours ago
 NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in ..

NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in AJK: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.