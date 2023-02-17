ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) ON-DON, Russia, February 17 (Sputnik) - Almost 4 million residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (LPR and DPR) arrived in Russia's Rostov region from February-October 2022, Governor Vasily Golubev has told Sputnik.

"From February 18 to October 5, 2022, almost 4 million people crossed the border of the Rostov region, including some 580,000 children," Golubev said when asked about the number of arrived Donbas residents.

The counting of those crossing the border of the region has been stopped since October 5 after the accession of the DPR and the LPR to Russia in late September, the governor explained.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the DPR and the LPR for protection from Ukrainian troops. The large-scale evacuation of civilians from the Donbas republics began in mid-February of 2022, following the escalation in the region.

From September 23-27, the LPR and the DPR, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, held referendums and voted for joining Russia. On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the four regions signed agreements on the accession of the territories to the country. Putin signed laws on the formal accession of the regions to Russia on Wednesday.