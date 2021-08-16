Almost 50 Afghan Military Aircraft Illegally Entered Uzbekistan in Past 2 Days - Tashkent

The Uzbek border was illegally crossed by 22 military planes and 24 military helicopters of Afghanistan on Saturday and Sunday, the Uzbek Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Uzbek border was illegally crossed by 22 military planes and 24 military helicopters of Afghanistan on Saturday and Sunday, the Uzbek Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday.

"From August 14-15, 22 military aircraft and 24 military helicopters of Afghanistan, which illegally crossed the air border of Uzbekistan, on board of which there were a total of 585 armed servicemen, were forcibly landed at the airport in Termez," the office said on Telegram.

Almost 160 Afghan civilians and military personnel of the Afghan government forces illegally entered Uzbekistan on Sunday via the border river of Amu Darya, the offica also said.

"On August 15, 158 Afghan citizens and military personnel illegally entered the territory of the Termez region of Uzbekistan across the river," it said.

According to the agency, a criminal case has been initiated on this fact under the article "illegal travel abroad or illegal entry into the Republic of Uzbekistan by prior conspiracy by a group of persons," an investigation is underway.